Tipperary embracing solar power

Two planning applications have been lodged with Tipperary County Council for solar panel installations.

Germinal Ireland Ltd is proposing to put just under 750 square metres of photo-voltaic panels on the roof of an existing building at their premises in Ballytarsna near Horse & Jockey.

Meanwhile the Cahir Development Association has lodged an application for works at the Duneske Leisure Centre off the Clonmel Road.

Their proposal is for just over 200 square metres of solar panels.

Both applications are at pre-validation stage.