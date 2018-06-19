Tipp publican doing his bit for the environment

With the push for businesses to use biodegradable materials instead of plastic, one local representative in Tipperary has begun making a change.

Councillor Joe Hannigan, who has voiced his concern at municipal level about illegal dumping and the environmental impact of plastic, has switched to biodegradable straws in his pub.

It comes following the news that a number of towns and businesses around the country are making changes to become more environmentally friendly.

Councillor Hannigan says little things will make a difference.