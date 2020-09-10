Tipp people urged to cut down on single use plastic

Tipperary is at the upper end of the scale when it comes to generating plastic waste.

That’s according to new research by an organisation called CUSP, which stands for Cease Using Single-use Plastic.

18 towns and villages in the county produce a combined 9,700 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging every year, with Clonmel accounting for the most, and Holycross for the least.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Simon Ruddy of CUSP says action needs to be taken in Tipp.

“Waterford performs better at 7,000 tonnes while Laois is way down. Now obviously these figures are tied in with population density in the county. But Laois for example is way down at 5,100 tonnes.”

“Cork city and county were one of the biggest producers of single use plastic waste in the country – it comes in at over 31,000 tonnes.”

“So I would say in terms of nationally Tipperary is at the upper end of the scale.”