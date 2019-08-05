Tipp leading the way with high speed electric car charging

Tipperary is included in the roll out of Ireland’s first high speed electric vehicle chargers.

Circle K has partnered with IONITY to install a network of chargers at their outlets across the country.

The first two are up and running at Circle K at Junction 8 Cashel on the M8 and on the M11 in Gorey.

Four more IONITY high powered charging stations are set to be introduced over the next few months at key strategic motorway locations on the M6 in Athlone, Kill South and Kill North on the M7 and at City North on the M1.

All charge stations will feature up to six high speed EV charge points.