Tipp houses hit by lack of funds for retrofit scheme

A Tipperary TD has called for the Government to find the money to continue the Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme.

The SEAI have confirmed there is no more money available for the scheme, which tackles energy efficiency through insulation and window upgrades.

The programme which provided 50% towards the cost of the deep retrofit was due to run until October this year.

Some homeowners have already committed to the scheme, and contractors to carry out works – which can cost up to €100,000 – but have now been left without funding for the programme.

Deputy Alan Kelly says a number of homes in Tipperary are affected.