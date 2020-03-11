Tipp Co-op told to take action on treatment plant

An EPA investigation has found that Tipperary Co-op must rectify issues with its waste water treatment plant without delay.

The Authority says that the Co-op has “failed to act in compliance with its Industrial Emissions license” after it was found that problems with the plant were associated with a recent poor odour in Tipperary Town.

After five separate site visits by the EPA between the end of January and the beginning of March, it was concluded that there was not “adequate technical expertise or process control” in place to ensure effective operation of waste water treatment.

It was also found that a “significant odour impact” was allowed to persist around the town, and that “inadequate measures” were taken to stop this.

45 odour complaints were submitted to the EPA between January 22nd and yesterday, and it was found that the biotower element of the existing waste water treatment plant “remains the main cause” of odours from the site.

Tipperary Co-op says the biotower will be put out of use from this Friday, and that a new plant, in construction since December, will be up and running by the end of March.

The EPA says it will continue to ensure that corrective measures are taken, and urge anybody with odour complaints in the area to contact Tipperary Co-op directly.

Tipp FM has contacted Tipperary Co-Op for comment on the matter.