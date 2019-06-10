Tipp can improve IBAL Litter League standing

Some small changes could see Tipp town shoot up the rankings in the Irish Business Against Litter League.

If a town is 80% clean, it’s clean to European norms – and Tipp town falls into that category.

The Market Yard Car Park, Tipp Town Shopping Centre and the council offices were identified as being very clean, as well as well maintained.

However, and IDA site by Aherlow Court and the Main Street and Bank Place were littered.

IBAL spokesman Conor Horgan says it’s possible for Tipp to improve their rank easily…