Site surveys underway at Silvermines hydro plant

Geological surveys are taking place on the site of a proposed hydro-electric plant in North Tipp.

The €600 million project at the disused mine site in Silvermines will produce and store electricity using the latest technologies.

When up and running it will have the capacity to power 200,000 homes.

The hydro-plant is expected to generate 400 jobs in construction and 50 in operation.

The Pan European Research Project is currently on site ahead of the lodging of a planning application with Tipperary County Council.

Local TD Alan Kelly says this is a major step forward.