Proposed Lisheen bio-refinery hits stumbling block

The planned bio-refinery for the Lisheen site in mid-Tipp has hit a stumbling block.

Having been granted permission by Tipperary County Council last month the opinion of An Board Pleanala is now being sought on the multi-million Euro project.

Tipperary County Council granted approval to Glanbia Ireland DAC last month for the development at the former Lisheen mine site.

The company announced their €30 million investment plan at an event in Dublin in April of last year.

They applied to the local authority last October for planning permission for the bio-refinery facility, comprising of a process building with plant rooms, stores, and personnel & administrative areas.

The plant at Killoran, Moyne was expected to create significant employment for the Mid Tipp region, both when up and running, and during the construction phase.

However leave to appeal the decision is now being sought from An Bord Pleanala – it raises concerns about further information submitted to Tipp County Council which refers to discharges to the nearby Clogheen Stream.

The state planning appeals board is due to rule by July 3rd on whether or not the appeal can be heard.