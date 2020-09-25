Problems with dumping at Tipp recycling centres

Ongoing problems with illegal dumping at bottle banks in Tipperary could result in recycling services being withdrawn.

Despite the local authority emptying the bottle banks regularly the increased demand is causing problems.

Coalbrook based Councillor Imelda Goldsboro says it’s an issue right across the county and leading to a number of problems.

“It’s becoming unsightly, it’s causing vermin and for anybody that’s walking in the area there’s broken glass.”

“Littering is scattering everywhere in the villages and each village has a limited number of volunteers. I know some of the villages do have scheme workers and they’re doing a excellent job but it’s very hard to expect them to pick up this rubbish.”