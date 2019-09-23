Plans to deal with former wormery in Rathcabbin

A proposal to move waste from a controversial site in Rathcabbin site got a mixed reaction at this months meeting of Nenagh Municipal District.

The proposal was presented by the Environment Section which recommends moving the waste from the former wormery to the Ballaghveny landfill.

The Rathcabbin compost farm has a controversial history with locals complaining of a bad smell and its impact on house prices.

Councillor Seamie Morris says there needs to be consultation on all sides to ensure everyone is happy with the arrangement.

The Ballaghveny site has two lined cells available to take the waste once certain modifications are made to upgrade the facilities.

Councillor Michael O’Meara said the proposal would be welcome news to locals.