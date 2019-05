The call comes as government plans to roll out a nationwide cull on the fuel were halted amid legal threats from the coal industry.

Currently Clonmel is the only town in Tipp which has imposed the ban and North Tipp Councillor Michael O’Meara feels Nenagh should follow suit on health grounds

However fellow independent Cllr Seamie Morris is opposed to the move and accused Cllr O’Meara of exaggerating the extent of the problem.