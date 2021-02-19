Morris: Shannon – Dublin pipeline still an active project

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District is warning that plans for the Shannon water pipeline to Dublin have not been side-lined.

Independent councillor Séamie Morris is now criticising Tipperary County Council for not being more proactive in opposing Irish Water’s multi-billion euro plans to pump water from the Parteen Basin.

He’s also engaging with members of neighbouring local authorities to highlight the potential spend on the project, while local waste water treatment plants are under invested.

Despite the lack of public commentary about the project, Séamie insists it remains a live issue.

“It’s part of the National Development Plan so therefore it has statutory status.”

“I know someone that looked for planning permission along the route of the pipe and they were told that Irish Water would have a final say in whether they got planning permission or not.”

“Also the national water resource survey being done at the moment – Ireland is split into four different regions. The Dublin region comes the whole way down as far as Parteen. Now if that’s not a gerrymandering of a national water resources plan I don’t know what is.”