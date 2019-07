Two major renovation works in Mid Tipp are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Over a million euro worth of works on a Templemore Fire Station came to a halt in March 2018 when the Nenagh based contractor went into liquidation.

The work includes two new bays and a drill tower.

Meanwhile, the long awaited works on Templemore Town hall are also due to be completed.

Councillor Eddie Moran says the quarter of a million project will be a boost to the town.