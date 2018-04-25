Major announcement due for Lisheen site

Details of a multi-million Euro research project on the Lisheen Mines site are to be unveiled tomorrow.

Glanbia is behind the plans to develop a bio-refinery on the mid-Tipp site.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will announce details in Dublin tomorrow afternoon of funding for a new bioeconomy project on the former mine site at Lisheen.

It will use a new process to convert waste by-products from the dairy industry into high value bio-based products including biodegradable plastics.

This will help tackle the current worldwide environmental crisis created by waste plastic.

The €30 million development is expected to lead to significant job creation in the construction phase and when up and running.

As well as Glanbia, Tipperary County Council is also involved in the project along with Teagasc, UCD and Trinity College.

A number of international groups are also engaged in the plans including Belgian research university KU Leuven, EW Biotech in Germany and Belgium based Green Win.