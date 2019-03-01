Kelly commends green energy efforts in Tipp

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has commended the efforts employed in Tipperary to generate green energy.

The MEP, who is running for re-election in May, expressed his disappointment that Ireland had more or less ignored climate change targets set out by the European Union.

If Ireland fails to meet the E.U.’s targets by 2020, the country will be subject to fines in the region of 600 million euro.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Mr Kelly felt that there were many projects in Tipp that were leading the way.