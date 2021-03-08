Illegal dumping concerns to be highlighted at Council meeting

Tipperary County Council will discuss the need for greater CCTV enforcement in tackling illegal dumping when it meets later this morning.

The issue has come under the spotlight in recent months, with multiple major cases of illegal dumping taking place on bogland and farmland.

Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess is bringing forward a motion to the Council’s monthly meeting today, seeking support to write to the Environment Minister to change laws on CCTV usage.

He says that such surveillance is being challenged too easily in the courts under data protection concerns.

“We’ve seen recent decisions from the Data Protection Commissioner that have made it harder for local authorities to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping. We’ve seen in Kerry and Waterford that CCTV used to take on this issue has been taken down and shut off in the courts due to GDPR issues.”

“This isn’t good enough and I wholeheartedly believe that this law needs to change.”