Efforts continue to resolve Dunkerrin water problem

A boil water notice remains in place for a number of consumers on the Tipp – Offaly border.

Irish Water issued the notice for the Dunkerrin Public Water Scheme this day last week following a mechanical failure at the treatment plant which resulted in the disinfection process being compromised.

Around 1,200 customers in Dunkerrin, Lisryan and surrounding areas are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Flushing of the network and sampling and monitoring of water supplies is continuing. The results of a number of water samples are required to confirm adequate disinfection of the public water supply.

Moneygall Village is on a separate supply and is not impacted by this notice.