Covid concerns over illegal dumping in Tipperary

Local Council crews have dealt with multiple incidents of illegal dumping in recent weeks in Tipperary, including one pile of rubbish which included documents confirming a case of Covid-19.

The ongoing problem has been highlighted again by Roscrea-based councillor Shane Lee, after multiple bags of household waste were discovered dumped at Lower Derrymore, just outside the town.

In another incident, 40 bags of rubbish were found on bogland near Roscrea on New Year’s Day.

Shane is praising the crews which are having to deal with potentially contaminated waste.

“The Environment Officer’s came on one situation where there was a letter of evidence saying a person had been a confirmed case of Covid-19. That is absolutely appalling after all we have gone through in society to think that people – as a positive case – think it’s okay to dump be it a duvet or a pillow or a blanket or whatever it may be.”

“These Environment Officer’s have to go home to their own family as well so it’s very alarming and very concerning that we’ve come to this.”