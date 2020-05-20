Council to tackle Roscrea dumping issue

€20,000 has been allocated to deal with an illegal dumping hotspot in Roscrea.

The funding has been announced as part of the Anti-Dumping Initiative to deal with a problem at Kennedy Park, where household waste and other items have been discarded.

Independent councillor Shane Lee has welcomed the funding, and is calling on those responsible to take consider their waste disposal options.

“Obviously there’s ongoing issues with dumping in different areas within the estate.”

“So this news is welcome news, I’ve been speaking to residents already and they’re absolutely thrilled.”

“And what I am saying is I’m calling on people to really consider in what way our waste disposal is going. We see everything that’s happening through green flags with schools and people are being educated around the environment and climate change and everything else and this is not helping matters.”

“So like its good news, it’s a good news story for the town.”