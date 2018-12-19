An Bord Pleanala overturns Ardfinnan solar farm decision

An Bord Pleanala has overturned a decision by Tipperary County Council in relation to a solar farm near Ardfinnan.

The local authority had refused permission for the development in July of last year.

Premier Solar Ltd planned to construct a solar farm on a 9.4 hectare site at Magherareagh on the outskirts of Ardfinnan.

At the time it drew a number of submissions expressing opposition to the plans – the planning authority refused permission in the summer of 2017 on the grounds that it would be detrimental to local residential amenities and a potential traffic hazard.

Cork based Premier Solar subsequently lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

An inspector for the state planning appeals board recommended that the project be granted permission as the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety.

An Bord Pleanala has now decided to grant permission for a 25 year period subject to a number of conditions.