End in sight for multi-million euro Borrisokane roadworks

An end is finally in sight for the multi-million euro Borrisokane road improvement project.

Works have been taking place since last year on road resurfacing and associated works in the town, but there have been delays with the most recent phase involving the closure of the N52 Birr Road.

That closure is to stay in place until Friday week (16th) to allow for road resurfacing, but the problematic culvert at the junction has been dealt with.

Director of Services for Roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, says that work is almost complete in the town:

“On the Birr Road, the footpath and pavement is done there. Then we’re down to the problematic issue at the bottom of the town there, the junction of the N65 and N52, where we had a difficulty with a very large culvert there that collapsed on us.

“That has now been effectively repaired and we’re back filling that. We should be up out of that relatively shortly.”

The council expects to have all of the footpath and pavement completed by next Friday. That will substantially complete the Borrisokane job.