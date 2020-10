Emergency works will have to be carried out on a large water leak in Tipperary Town this evening.

Irish Water says crews will be working from 8pm on Main Street, near the entrance to Lidl and there may be some disruption to supply in the area.

The works are likely to take 2 to 3 hours to complete and a stop-go system will be in place but there may be some traffic delays.

It’s hoped supply will be fully restored overnight.