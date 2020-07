Emergency Services are currently dealing with a collision in North Tipperary.

It happened on the R445 Nenagh to Birdhill, a few miles outside Nenagh, at around 1 o’clock.

That stretch of road is currently closed and is likely to remain so for the next couple of hours.

Gardaí are advising drivers to use the motorway to avoid that road.

It’s not yet known how serious the crash is.

Stay tuned to our news bulletins on air for updates.