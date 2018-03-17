Emergency services called to charity event in Tipperary

Gardaí and ambulance personnel were called to a teenage ball in South Tipp last night.

Hundreds more turned up for the event near Cahir than the venue was allowed to cater for.

The ball for 3rd Year and Transition Year students attracted teenagers from schools across Tipperary.

Tickets costing €20 had been on sale in Cashel, Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea, Clonmel, Tipperary and Cahir for the event which was being held at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel.

Students from Kilkenny also attended the function.

Management at the hotel near Cahir told Tipp FM they had sanctioned the sale of 320 tickets – the venue has a capacity of 400.

However hundreds more teenagers turned up – when 350 had been allowed into the function room a similar number were still outside.

The doors were closed at this point following which its claimed a number of windows and doors were broken by some of those still outside. Gardaí were called to the scene while a number of young people were treated by ambulance crews for minor injuries and alcohol consumption.

Management at Kilcoran Lodge decided to call of the function at this stage due to safety concerns

The hotel was not involved in organising the ball – it appears to be have been arranged by a number of teenagers.

Gardaí say no arrests were made.

Proceeds from the 3rd Year and Transition Year Ball were to go to Pieta House.