Works at Templemore fire station back on track

The project ground to a halt earlier this year when the contractor went into liquidation.

A major overhaul of Templemore fire station will be back up and running next week.

The works ground to a halt in February when Nenagh based Pinnacle Building – the firm which was awarded the contract – went into liquidation.

According to local Councillor Joe Bourke a second tendering process was carried out with Collins Construction from Limerick the successful candidates.

Work is to start immediately and it’s hoped they will be completed by the end of April, 2019.

Councillor Bourke says this is great news for staff at Templemore fire station that do such a wonderful job.

It will bring the station up to a modern standard with a second fire engine, canteen, toilets and shower together with training facilities.

The project is still coming in under the budget of €1.4 million.