Emergency services are dealing with a 2 vehicle collision just off the Clonmel bypass.

A minibus and car collided this morning, on the Cashel Road, the R668.

As a result, the road will be closed from the roundabout on the bypass, as far as Rosegreen for a couple of hours.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.

Several ambulances are currently on the scene and injuries are being assessed, but it’s not thought any are serious.