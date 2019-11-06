Two rescued from Lough Derg

The alarm was raised at 3.40 yesterday afternoon after the 30ft yacht ran aground near Pike Island on the Tipperary shore.

The Lough Derg RNLI was called to their assistance north of Kilgarvan Quay.

The two people on board were unharmed.

A crew member transferred to the casualty vessel and discovered that the boat had suffered damage to the rudder.

The lifeboat vessel set up a tow and took the yacht from the rocks to safe water before taking it to Kilgarvan Quay.

Volunteer helm at Lough Derg RNLI Owen Cavanagh is advising people to familiarize themselves with the correct charts and to pay close attention to the markers before heading out on the lake.

He says it’s also important to ensure everyone on board knows how to call for help. If you find yourself in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.