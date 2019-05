The drive for equal gender representation is to be the a focal point at the Chief Fire Officer’s Association annual conference next week.

Currently, in Tipperary, there are only 3 female officers out of a staff of 140. While, nationally, only 2.5 percent of the fire service’s workforce is made up of women.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Carol Kennedy, felt women could bring a unique perspective to the service.