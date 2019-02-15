Tipp ambulance crews continue battle for union recognition

Ambulance personnel who are on strike say their dispute with the HSE is unnecessary.

500 workers – including around 40 in Tipperary – who are members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association are on picket lines across the country for a second day today.

They want the HSE to recognise the PNA, which has a specific branch for ambulance workers.

The HSE has so far refused, claiming that engaging with another union will harm good industrial relations.

North Tipp Paramedic Brenda O’Meara is among those on the picket line in Roscrea.

She says while they’re determined to continue with their action lives are not being put at risk.