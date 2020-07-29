Superintendent says death of Thurles man seen as tragic accident

Gardaí investigating the death of a man following an incident in Killenaule say it appears to have been a tragic accident.

On Sunday evening, Gardai arrived at a house in the An Grianán estate where they found a man with a ‘significant injury’ to his arm.

He was taken to South Tipp General Hospital where he received medical treatment before leaving.

The man – who has been named locally as Gary O’Brien from Moyne Road in Thurles – was later found by officers on the M8 motorway and removed for his own safety and brought to a house in Urlingford.

Another report of an incident was received and the man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

Superintendent Pat Murphy of Thurles Garda station says they’re particularly anxious to hear from anyone who may have been at the house in Killenaule.

“We don’t believe anything sinister happened – it appears to have been a tragic accident. But still we’re looking to speak to anybody who was in the housing estate and in particular who was in the house in An Grianán anytime Sunday afternoon to when the man left.”