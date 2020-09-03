SEMRA rescue walkers from Comeraghs

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action last night.

They received a call from Waterford Gardaí shortly before 6 o’clock in relation to two walkers who had become disoriented when mist came down as they were walking the Coumshingaun loop in the Comeragh Mountains.

A full team call out to Kilclooney Woods was issued with the first search party deployed to search the South ridge at just after 7pm with 4 other search parties following shortly.

The walkers were located safe but very cold at 8.50pm – they were escorted off the hill and returned to their car in a SEMRA vehicle at 10.45.