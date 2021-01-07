SEMRA help walker in difficulty on Knockmealdowns

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action on the Knockmealdown Mountains yesterday afternoon.

They were tasked at 2.30 by Gardaí to assist a walker who got disorientated while walking in a wooded area above Clogheen at the foot of the mountain.

After communicating with the man SEMRA were able to pinpoint his location and members of the team supported by Search and Rescue dog Murphy and handler Eadaoin made their way to the meet the walker.

The walker was well equipped with warm clothes, food and a hot drink, a battery pack to charge a mobile phone, and an emergency shelter and was able to keep himself comfortable despite the cold weather, until help arrived.

He was brought back to his car and all SEMRA, SARDA and Gardaí were off site by 5.45 last evening.