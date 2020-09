The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were involved in a full team call out on the Galtees yesterday.

A walker had gotten stuck on a steep section of the mountain – he was located just before 6 o’clock last evening above Lake Diheen.

He was helped to the Black Road where a SEMRA vehicle was waiting to transport him back to his car.

SEMRA has thanked Gardaí for sending a patrol car to the Black Road to clear / secure parking.