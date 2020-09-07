SEMRA cancel ‘Long Way Round’

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association say COVID has forced them to cancel their major annual fundraiser.

The Long Way Round is a 14 mile run or walk that’s normally held every November and always raises tens of thousands of Euro for the charity.

They say they were hugely disappointed to have to cancel it.

However, the decision came on the same day that €52,000 in grant funding was announced for them.

Liam McCabe from SEMRA says that has come as a huge relief.

“Essentially what that has done is replace funding streams that we have lost, let it be the Long Way Round or flag days and a lot of other fundraisers we do every year.”

“Thanks be to God now we can continue to provide our service for 2020 and into 2021 and we’d like to express our gratitude to the Pobal fund and to all those involved. It certainly is a weight off our shoulders.”