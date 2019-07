South Eastern Mountain rescue was called into action to assist 2 disorientated walkers in the Galtees just after 8:30 last night.

A SEMRA team member out walking with a group near Galtee Beg was able to respond and located the walkers just below Galtee Mor summit.

He walked them down to meet with SEMRA members making their way up from the top of the Black Road.

Everyone was safely off the hill by midnight.