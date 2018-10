The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called on to rescue a missing person in Tipperary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The call came in from the Gardaí just after midnight, and the group were tasked with searching the woods on the Knockmealdowns north side, and then extended their search area on to the Galtee mountains.

They were assisted by Gardaí and the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford.

SEMRA’s Jimmy Barry says there was a positive outcome to the rescue…