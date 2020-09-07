SEMRA aid fallen walker on Comeraghs

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was involved in the rescue of a man who had fallen while walking in the Coumshingaun area of the Comeraghs yesterday.

Initial reports were that the walker had fallen and hit his head but was alert and felt able to continue walking. He had received first aid treatment from a walking group nearby and they were escorting him down to meet with the SEMRA party on the way up.

While being assessed by the SEMRA doctor the mans condition deteriorated and the Rescue 117 Coast Guard helicopter was called.

The man was winched onto the helicopter brought to Waterford airport for onward transfer to hospital.