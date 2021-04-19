Search continues for Tipp woman missing on Comeragh Mountains

A major search operation is ongoing for a South Tipperary woman missing on the Comeragh mountains in Co Waterford.

The 37-year-old was last seen at around 12.45pm yesterday. She is wearing a grey & pink hoody, black trousers and a bobble hat.

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and the Rescue 117 helicopter were alerted yesterday and are continuing their search for the woman again today along with members of the Civil Defence.

Mountain Rescue teams from Kerry, Dublin, Wicklow and the Glen of Imaal are joining the search today.

Gardaí are asking hill walkers and farmers in the Mahon Falls, Nire Valley and Rathgormack areas to be on alert for any sightings of the woman and to contact Gardaí in Tramore on 051 391 620.