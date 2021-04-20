Sadness following discovery of Tipp woman’s body on Comeragh Mountains

Tributes are being paid to the Tipperary woman whose body was found in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford yesterday.

37-year-old Gillian Ryan from Horse & Jockey was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday after she went out for a run in the mountains.

The mother of two was an experienced runner and a member of Thurles Crokes Athletic Club.

A post on the club’s Facebook page describes Gillian as “so full of love and positivity” and goes on to say running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat.

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association led a multi-agency search which also included the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 117 and the Civil Defence.