Roscrea Red Cross recognised for hard work

Roscrea Red Cross have been recognised for their stellar work in the community.

They won the title of Irish Red Cross Branch of the Year at the group’s National Volunteer Awards yesterday.

The Roscrea branch were recognised as having made a real difference in their community by strengthening recovery, enabling healthy living and promoting social inclusion.

The awards ceremony, which was held at Croke Park, kicked off celebrations for World Red Cross Red Crescent Day which is held each year on 8 May to celebrate the work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent globally and locally.