Rescue 117 called to Fethard area

The Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford and a number of other emergency services were called to reports of a light aircraft crash in the Fethard area yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted at around 3.45pm when black smoke was spotted billowing into the air.

Rescue 117 was tasked to the scene where it carried out a search operation.

Gardaí along with two units from Clonmel Fire & Rescue were also dispatched to the scene while the Garda Air Support unit was understood to be on standby.

Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm with all of the emergency services stood down later in the afternoon.