Rescue 117 called in for Cashel emergency

The Rescue 117 helicopter was called in to action for a medical emergency at the Rock of Cashel earlier today.

The alarm was raised at about half past two when members of staff at The Rock heard cries for help.

Workers at the attraction came to the aid of a woman who had fallen from the outside wall of the castle and alerted emergency services.

The woman had been walking her dog along the cliff when she took a bad fall.

The ambulance service experienced difficulty extracting the injured person, and alerted the Rescue 117 helicopter.

The crew were successful in winching the injured woman, and have airlifited her to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.