Demands are increasing for parking to be limited on Parnell Street in Thurles.

The calls for change follow the news that an ambulance was severely impeded on the road whilst trying to answer an emergency call.

A petition to remove parking from the busy street has already tipped over five thousand signatures.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Tipperary paramedic John O’Connell felt that the local authority couldn’t justify limiting the route to one lane of traffic.