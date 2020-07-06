Renewed appeal for witnesses to Grangemockler crash

The victim of yesterday’s fatal crash in South Tipperary was a man in his 70s from County Waterford.

Patrick Holland from Cappoquinn was killed in the three vehicle collision on the N76 – Clonmel to Kilkenny road near Grangemockler.

The crash happened at around 7 o’clock yesterday morning.

A man in his 30s who was arrested following the crash remains in custody at Clonmel Garda station.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says a number of people have already come forward with information but has renewed their appeal for witnesses.

“We conducted a checkpoint there this morning between 6 and 7 o’clock with a questionnaire in an attempt to see did anyone else travel through that area at the approximate time yesterday morning.”

“And again we’re also appealing for any witnesses that may have travelled through the area that may not have believed the accident was as serious at the time or may have seen the accident and kept going or may have dash-cam footage or whatever to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.”

“I would appeal for anybody that falls into that category to contact us and let us decide the importance of the situation.”