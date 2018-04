The alarm was raised shortly before 9pm last night when the blaze was spotted at a house on Bank Street.

Units from Templemore and Thurles Fire Stations dealt with the incident.

A woman – believed to be in her 40s or 50s – was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Her condition is not known at this stage – it’s understood she was the only occupant of the house.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.