In memory of his late wife Jean, Robert Spier is donating the boat, an Atlantic 85 B911 ‘Jean Spier’ to the RNLI.

Mr Spier is donating the boat as he and his wife had been previously rescued by the RNLI and have been lifelong supporters of the organisation since.

The Lough Derg branch have been chosen to receive the lifeboat, and are set to undergo training in the coming weeks.

Eleanor Hooker of the RNLI says it’s an incredibly generous gesture.