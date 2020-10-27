Man dies in Tipp house fire

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tipperary town are appealing for witnesses.

At around 5 o’clock this morning Gardaí received a report of a house fire at St Michaels Avenue in the town.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

The body of a man in his 30s was discovered inside the home. No other person was injured as a result of the fire.

The body of the man is currently at the scene and a technical examination of the house is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

The fire is not being treated as malicious at this time.