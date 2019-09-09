Tipperary man dies in fall on Comeraghs

A post mortem is due to take place later today on the body of a man who fell in the Comeragh Mountains.

It’s understood the man – who was in his mid 40s and from County Tipperary – fell around 10 meters near the top of Mahon Falls yesterday afternoon.

Attempts were made to treat him at the scene while emergency services were en route.

He was transferred to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead.

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were among those involved in the rescue operation.