The Atlantic 85 B911 Jean Spier arrived at the station yesterday afternoon with the first group of volunteer crew taking to the water just a few hours later.

The crew will train in three hour shifts each day this week.

The boat has been donated by Robert Spier and his late wife Jean.

Having identified Lough Derg RNLI as a Station in need of a new lifeboat, the RNLI have put the Jean Spier on service on Lough Derg.